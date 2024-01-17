China continues experiments with 'lethal' COVID strain; experts raise alarm: ‘This madness must be...’
A new study in China raises questions about risky experiments with viruses as scientists conducted experiments on a novel coronavirus strain resulting in a 100% fatality rate in genetically-modified mice.
Scientists in China have recently conducted experiments on a novel coronavirus strain, GX_P2V. It resulted in a 100% fatality rate in genetically-modified mice. This strain is a mutation of GX/2017, a virus initially identified in Malaysian pangolins in 2017.
“This madness must be stopped before too late," posted Dr. Gennadi Glinsky, a retired professor.
This study is separate from the research in Wuhan, which was linked to different ideas about where COVID-19 came from. The origin of COVID-19 is still not known. The new study in China raises questions about doing risky experiments with viruses.
