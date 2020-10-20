China justifies giving covid vaccines to thousands before final trial results

The country authorized the emergency use of three vaccines developed by local firms China National Biotec Group Co. and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. in July to frontline workers, including medical staff treating virus patients, and to border officials. But that has since been widened to include employees of state-owned companies, and the government is also considering offering experimental jabs to students heading overseas to study. Sinovac, whose CoronaVac jab began final-stage clinical trials three months ago, is allowing members of the public in at least two Chinese cities to register to receive the vaccinations, as well.