China launches Chang'e-6 probe with Pakistan's first satellite Moon mission on board: WATCH
The launch of China's Chang'e-6 mission also marks a landmark moment for Pakistan, which made history by launching its first satellite mission to the moon, iCube Qamar. The satellite was launched on board China's Chang'E6 from Hainan, China.
China launched the Chang'e-6 lunar probe atop the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message