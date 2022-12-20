China rushes to build hospital beds, US says covid situation in China a global concern3 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 10:23 AM IST
China this month abruptly began dismantling its stringent zero-COVID regime of mass lockdowns
China rushed to install hospital beds across cities and build fever screening clinics amid a surge in covid cases in the country. Now, as the virus sweeps through a country of 1.4 billion people who lack natural immunity having been shielded for so long, there is growing concern about possible deaths, virus mutations and the impact, again, on the economy. United States said Beijing's surprise decision to let coronavirus run free was a concern for the world.