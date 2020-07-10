Home >Science >news >China's Kuaizhou-11 carrier rocket suffers failure in first flight
China's Kuaizhou-11 carrier rocket suffers failure in first flight

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2020, 04:00 PM IST ANI

  • Kuaizhou-11 was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:17 pm (local time), but a malfunction occurred during the flight
  • With a lift-off mass of 70.8 tonnes, the rocket was designed to launch low-Earth and Sun-synchronous orbit satellites

BEIJING : China's Kuaizhou-11 solid-fuelled carrier rocket suffered a failure during its maiden flight on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rocket was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:17 p.m. (local time), but a malfunction occurred during the flight.

Kuaizhou, which means 'fast ship' in Chinese, is a low-cost solid-fueled carrier rocket with high reliability and a short preparation period.

With a lift-off mass of 70.8 tonnes, the rocket was designed to launch low-Earth and Sun-synchronous orbit satellites.

The specific cause of the failure is under analysis and investigation.

