China's Kuaizhou-11 carrier rocket suffers failure in first flight

BEIJING :
China's Kuaizhou-11 solid-fuelled carrier rocket suffered a failure during its maiden flight on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
China's Kuaizhou-11 solid-fuelled carrier rocket suffered a failure during its maiden flight on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The rocket was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:17 p.m. (local time), but a malfunction occurred during the flight.
The rocket was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:17 p.m. (local time), but a malfunction occurred during the flight.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Kuaizhou, which means 'fast ship' in Chinese, is a low-cost solid-fueled carrier rocket with high reliability and a short preparation period.
With a lift-off mass of 70.8 tonnes, the rocket was designed to launch low-Earth and Sun-synchronous orbit satellites.
The specific cause of the failure is under analysis and investigation.