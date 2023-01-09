China starts new phase in covid battle, says ‘life is moving forward’3 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 10:20 AM IST
World Health Organization has said China is under-reporting the scale of the covid outbreak
China braced for a "new phase" in its battle against COVID-19 on Monday and financial markets strengthened after Beijing dropped pandemic border controls in the latest easing of curbs that has let the virus loose on its 1.4 billion population.