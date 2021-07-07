This urine treatment system - a sub-system of the life support system - was devised by Chinese scientists with the 206 Research Institute of the Second Academy of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC).
How Chinese astronauts have converted urine into distilled water?
According to the developers of the urine treatment system at Tianhe space station, water recycling is a key technological breakthrough to ensure a long-term human stay in the space station at a minimal cost.
The system can extract 5 litres of distilled water from 6 litres of urine in one cycle, the CASIC said.
The maximum water production rate is 2.5 litres per hour, it added.
The recycled water can be used for drinking, cleaning, or oxygen generating purposes in the space station.