Chinese scientists develop ‘bone glue’ that heals fractures in just 3 minutes

In what could be a breakthrough for orthopaedic treatment, researchers in China have developed a medical adhesive that can repair fractures and shattered bones in as little as three minutes.

The adhesive, named “Bone-02”, was unveiled by a research team in Zhejiang Province on September 10, according to a report by Global Times.

Inspired By Oysters Lin Xianfeng, associate chief orthopaedic surgeon at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital and leader of the project, said the inspiration came from observing oysters cling tightly to bridges under water. The result was a bone glue capable of achieving precise fixation in just two to three minutes, even in blood-rich environments where traditional adhesives typically fail.

Unlike metal implants, the glue is naturally absorbed by the body as the bone heals, eliminating the need for a second surgery.

Tested On Over 150 Patients So far, “Bone-02” has been tested in more than 150 patients, with lab results showing promising outcomes on both safety and strength. In one trial, procedures that would normally require steel plates and screws were completed in less than three minutes with the glue.

Researchers said the glued bones displayed a bonding force of more than 400 pounds, shear strength of about 0.5 MPa, and compressive strength of around 10 MPa — results that suggest the adhesive could one day replace conventional metal implants, while also lowering the risk of infection or rejection.

Why This Matters Currently, bone cements and fillers are used in fracture treatment, but none function as true adhesives. Early attempts at bone glue in the 1940s used gelatine, epoxy resins and acrylates, but they were abandoned due to biocompatibility issues.

If further trials confirm its efficacy, Chinese scientists say “Bone-02” could mark a major leap in orthopaedic care, offering patients a quicker and less invasive alternative to traditional surgery.