Chinese spacecraft lands on moon's far side to collect samples as part of growing rivalry with US
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of moon to collect samples on Sunday, June 2. The mission is the sixth in the Chang’e moon exploration program, which is named after a Chinese moon goddess.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.