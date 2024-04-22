Climate Change: 89% of glacial lakes in Indian Himalayas expanding at unprecedented rate, says ISRO
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said an analysis of decades of satellite imagery has revealed that glaciers across the Indian Himalayas—often called the ‘Third Pole’ because of extensive glaciers and snow cover—are melting at an unprecedented rate resulting in significant expansion of the glacial lakes.