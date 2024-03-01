Climate change: Scientists explore ‘injecting ice’ to reduce water vapor and cool Earth
Recent study suggests a climate intervention strategy to decrease water vapor concentrations in the atmosphere to cool Earth and counteract human-caused warmth.
Climate Change from Global Warming are not unknown phenomenon. However, a recent study has said a climate intervention strategy focused on decreasing water vapor (WV) concentrations near the tropopause and in the stratosphere could potentially cool down the rapidly heating up Earth.