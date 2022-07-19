Climate change to cause ‘much higher’ number of heat waves in future, warns WMO

Gerhard Adrian, the WMO President also said that the United Nations agency expects to see increased deaths due to heatwave, especially among the sick and the elderly
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday said that they expect ‘much higher’ number of heatwaves in the future owing to the rapidly changing climate. Gerhard Adrian, the WMO President also said that the United Nations agency expects to see increased deaths in Europe that is reeling from heatwave cause heat-storm, forest fire and increased surface temperature.
While climate change has been on the top priority of world leaders, the effects of global warming seems to have taken effect before much could be remedied. The south Asian countries-India, Pakistan also suffered from severe heatwaves in May-June after which they were made to crumble under high rainfall that caused further deaths due to natural disaster.
Unusual climactic activity has been flagged by world leaders at several global summits. On Tuesday Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra and the finance capital of India reported that the coastal metropolis witnessed massive plastic being washed ashore of its beaches in what seemed like the mighty ocean returning what was not supposed to be there.
Adrian also mentioned that the increased deaths would be among the sick and the elderly in Europe. During a press briefing, Adrian also informed that these high temperatures will not subside until the middle of next week. Further he said that the temperatures will stay above normal after the peak heat wave.
These come at a time when Britain has shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday, with a provisional reading of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the country's weather office — and the heat was only expected to rise, according to AP.
Europe's heat wave looks set to peak on Tuesday, an official at the World Meteorological Organization said, citing current weather models. Officials at the same press briefing said they expected more deaths among the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions due to the ongoing heat wave as well as challenges for health systems due to increased demand.
The rising heatwave has seen power demands in the European continent soar up, testing energy policies typically geared toward meeting demand in winter, according to Lane Clark & Peacock LLP. Commuters who have braved the soaring, unbearable temperatures to come out complained of had to endure temperatures deemed too hot to safely transport cattle in the London tube, showing the brutal conditions sweeping through Europe and impacting everything from transport to food and energy production.
Situation in France was grim as firefighters fought to reduce forest fires that onlookers and witnesses described as advancing to the next bush within the blink of an eye.
The heatwave has already killed 360 people in Spain between July 10 and 15, Instituto de Salud Carlos III said on Saturday. June was the deadliest month in two years, with 830 people dying despite the country being used to such temperatures.
Italy is also bracing for temperatures as high as 40 degrees later this week, including in the financial capital Milan. Record temperatures this month already sent a glacial ice shelf crashing from the top of the Marmolada mountain, killing 11 people.
As of Monday morning, about 1,100 firefighters were still facing blazes in Portugal, which has suffered over 200 more deaths than normal since the start of the latest heatwave.
A heatwave is a period of excessively hot weather, which may be accompanied by high humidity, especially in oceanic climate countries. While definitions vary, a heat wave is usually measured relative to the usual weather in the area and relative to normal temperatures for the season.