Climate crisis: This species of penguins risk extinction as sea ice rapidly declines in Antarctica, study warns
Emperor penguins face ‘quasi extinction’ due to reduced sea ice, with 90% predicted to be extinct by the century's end.
Antarctica's iconic symbol, the emperor Penguins is at the risk of 'quasi extinction' due to the abrupt reduction in sea ice. According to a study published Thursday by researchers from the British Antarctic Survey, colonies of emperor penguins failed to breed at a level never seen before in Antarctica. The study predicted that 90% of the emperor penguins “will be quasi-extinct" by the end of the century under the current global warming trajectory.