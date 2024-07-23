'Cocaine Sharks' discovered: Scientists expect 'erratic behaviour' as marine animals taste narcotic substances
Cocaine detected in Brazilian sharks near Rio de Janeiro, likely from human drug use and sewage discharge. Experts warn of potential health effects on sharks, such as impaired vision affecting hunting abilities, but no evidence yet of altered behavior due to cocaine exposure.
Sharks off the coast of Brazil have been found to contain cocaine and which the scientists suspect may be altering their behaviour. In a study conducted on 13 Brazilian sharpnose sharks near Rio de Janeiro, marine biologists found that they all had high levels of cocaine in their muscles and livers.