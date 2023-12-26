Cold Moon 2023: What is it and when to see the last full moon of the year

With 2023 drawing to a close, Indian skywatchers are all set to witness the spectacle of the final full moon of 2023, known as the Cold Moon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cold Moon, also known as the longest and last full moon of the year will illuminate the sky on 26 December.

What is Cold Moon: Derived from native American and European traditions, the Cold Moon is a celestial event, where the moon will be 99.5 percent visible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cold Moon 2023: Date and Time Popularly known as the Long Night Moon can be seen through the naked eye on December 27 and the Cold Moon will be visible in the sky at 6:03 am IST. According to Old Farmer’s Almanac, "December’s full moon could appear wholly round to the naked eye as early as Sunday."

For skygazers and space enthusiasts in India, the cold moon will appear full from the night of December 26 and will continue to shine brightly until the evening of December 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the appropriate time to watch the moment of fullness is early morning hours, it can be a splendid sight throughout the night.

Cold Moon 2023: How to watch For clear visibility, skygazers should try to find a place from where you can get unobstructed views of the horizon. The Cold Moon will rise in the east, making it visible from anywhere with a clear sky view.

Also, locating Capella in the constellation Auriga and the Betelgeuse in Orion is a better idea, as the full moon shines between the two bright stars in the sky. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those with binoculars, the Cold Moon offers an ideal opportunity to test them out during its three successive evenings rising from December 25 to the 27.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!