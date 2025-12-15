Comet, Fantail and more: 5 popular goldfish varieties every aquarium lover should know

Goldfish are one of the most recognizable freshwater fish worldwide and are found in different varieties and forms. Over the years, they have become symbols of beauty, prosperity, and good fortune. Each variety is distinguished by its unique traits, which range from streamlined bodies and rounded shapes to flowing tails and ornate head growths. Thanks to their adaptability, goldfish are suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments. Lively and attractive, they are a popular choice for aquariums.

Typically, people assume goldfish are simple, orange-coloured swimmers, but in reality, goldfish come in many different varieties with diverse colours, shapes, and features. They come in different shapes and sizes, with some displaying calico patterns splashed with blues and reds, while others have elegant double tails.

Here is a look at five popular goldfish varieties.

Five popular goldfish varieties 1. Comet Goldfish As per The Spruce Pets, this one is the most common and widely recognizable goldfish variety. They are seen in a variety of colors, such as white, brown, gold, and red. Comet Goldfish is around 12 to 14 inches in length and has a lifespan of 20 years or more.

2. Shubunkin Goldfish This one is quite similar in shape and size to the Comet and is popular for its calico markings and pearly scales, as per Chewy.com.

This breed can be kept both inside an aquarium and outside in a pond. It measures 12 to 14 inches in length and has a lifespan of approximately 20 years.

3. Ryukin Goldfish It gets distinguished by its short body and protruding hump behind the head. People can find them in red, black, white, or even a combination of colors. Due to their unusual shape, they are considered slow swimmers and less active compared to other varieties. Typically, they measure four inches in length and have a lifespan of approximately 10 years.

4. Oranda Goldfish Popular for their double tail, similar to the fantail goldfish, Oranda goldfish have a wen on top of their heads. Chewy.com highlights that its wen could take up to two years to fully develop and can even cover most of the head, which could limit its vision. A veterinarian is required in the case of overgrowth. Their usual length is six inches, and they have a lifespan of 12 years.

5. Fantail Goldfish This fancy variety has been bred to have a double tail that is fused along the dorsal edge. While they are beautiful, their large and flowing fins often create drag, making it difficult to swim. They have a length of seven inches and a lifespan of 12 years.

FAQs What is the average lifespan of a goldfish? The average lifespan of a goldfish is around 10-15 years.