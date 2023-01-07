Comet will be visible to naked eye for the first time in 50,000 years2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 12:57 PM IST
The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF) after the Zwicky Transient Facility, which first spotted it passing Jupiter in March last year.
The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF) after the Zwicky Transient Facility, which first spotted it passing Jupiter in March last year.
Astronomers have said that a newly discovered comet could be visible to the naked eye as it shoots past Earth and the Sun in the coming weeks for the first time in 50,000 years, according to the news agency AFP.