Opinion | Corona battle: Biology turns to mathematics

In the 19th Century, the great German mathematician Carl-Friedrich Gauss gave us a way to describe a rotation: Specify its axis and the amount of the rotation. What does this mean? Let’s say you’re running laps around the local cricket stadium—that is, we might say you’re “rotating" around its centre. You call your husband to tell him what you’re doing. “I’m running on the track at Brabourne Stadium," you say, and he immediately visualizes the loop of the track and thus its axis, which is an imaginary pole stuck in the centre. But he also wants to know exactly where on the track you are as you speak. “45 degrees," you might say. That is, imagine a rod attached to the pole and stretching to the entrance, where you started your run. Rotate it anti-clockwise 45 degrees and it will point to precisely where you are as you pant sweet nothings to your husband. That’s what Gauss meant: Specify the axis and the angle, and you’ve described a given rotation precisely.