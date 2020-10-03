Coronavirus: Latest scientific findings on covid-19

Cardiac arrests are common among critically ill COVID-19 patients but cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is usually unsuccessful. On Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, Michigan doctors reported that among 54 hospitalized COVID-19 patients who suffered cardiac arrests, none survived. A separate study published on Wednesday in The BMJ found that among 701 COVID-19 patients who had cardiac arrests, CPR was attempted in slightly more than half; the others had "do not resuscitate" orders in place. Only 48 cardiac arrest patients left the hospital alive, and only 28 did so with normal or mildly impaired brain function. Survival odds were the lowest for older patients and for patients whose heart could not be quickly restarted. Most arrests involved "unshockable rhythms," which means the heart cannot respond to electric shocks from a defibrillator. Dr. Dilip Khanal of Beaumont Health System, coauthor of the Michigan study, told Reuters, "While it is not possible to make blanket recommendations ... this type of information should help patients and family to make informed choices" about whether to attempt CPR for a cardiac arrest. His team said research is needed to determine the benefit of prolonged CPR efforts on COVID-19 patients who are not responding, given that the process "generates aerosols that may place health care personnel at a higher risk of contracting the virus."