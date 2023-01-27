Could curbing cow burps slow global warming?
Scientists have found ways to reduce methane emissions from cattle, but the costs might deter farmers
Methane produced by “cow burps" is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture. Researchers are studying ways to stifle these emissions, which could help slow global warming. Methane, like carbon dioxide, traps heat in the atmosphere, making it a potent greenhouse gas.
The U.S. and more than other 100 countries have pledged to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030. On Tuesday, Danone, one of the world’s largest dairy companies, said it would align itself with the pledge by cutting emissions of its fresh-milk suppliers.
The methane from cow burps is generated by enteric fermentation, a process by which microbes in the stomachs of cattle help break down and digest plant material. The process releases methane as a byproduct, which the animals expel through belching.
The United Nations estimates that food and agriculture are responsible for almost one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions. This includes farm-based activities, such as enteric fermentation, which accounts for about 5% of global greenhouse gases.
The agrifood sector also encompasses pre- and post-farm activities, such as food shipping, as well as changes in land use, such as the clearing of forests for farms.
A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reviewed almost 100 strategies for curbing enteric emissions.
It identified five that cut daily methane from livestock by an average of 21% without harming animal productivity, and three more that reduced emissions per unit of milk or meat by an average of 12% while actually improving animal productivity.
One of the most studied options is Bovaer, a feed additive developed by Dutch chemical maker DSM. The compound has been shown to reduce emissions by an average of 30% in dairy cows and 45% in beef cattle.
Researchers have also seen reductions by introducing oilseeds, such as canola, into livestock diets, and by encouraging cattle to graze on less mature grasses. Younger grasses are lower in fiber and easier to digest.
The seemingly simple act of giving livestock more feed also pays dividends. A better-fed animal produces more meat and milk relative to any extra methane it may emit during digestion. Cattle aren’t always fed the right amount, according to the authors of the study, or may lack essential nutrients in their diets, which limits productivity.
Despite the effectiveness of these strategies, some farmers may be reluctant to adopt them, according to the lead author of the study, Claudia Arndt of the International Livestock Research Institute. Changing established practices—whether it is buying new feeds or additives or reseeding pastures—can add to expenses.
“The greater the extra costs per kg of milk, the greater the risk of years with negative income," said Jan Dijkstra, of Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands, author of a study on the economics of methane mitigation.
Farmers’ willingness to embrace the techniques might depend on whether they are enticed or compelled to do so through incentives or regulations, according to Frank Mitloehner, an air quality specialist at the University of California, Davis.
So far, U.S. government efforts to curb methane have largely focused not on agriculture but on the oil and gas industries, which are a smaller domestic source of the gas.
California, the top milk-producing state, has set a goal on its own of reducing methane from dairy and livestock 40% below 2013 levels by 2030. The state’s clean air board says that enteric mitigation measures will likely be needed to achieve the goal.
Regulatory approval for methane-reducing products could also could speed their adoption.
Boaver, which has been cleared for use in more than 40 countries including the European Union, has been in the U.S. approval process for six years, according to Hugh Welsh, president of DSM North America.
“The FDA is treating it as a drug, we believe it is more appropriately regulated as a feed ingredient," he said.
Said Dr. Mitloehner: “We know this is one of the additives that works, but it is not available in the U.S."
In response to a query about Bovaer, a spokesperson for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said, “The FDA encourages new product development and is exploring innovative approaches for evaluating new animal products that may also have benefits for people and the environment."
A recent U.N. report proposed changes to the agrifood sector that could help meet the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius.
On-farm emissions cuts make up almost one-fifth of the recommended measures, with about 17% of them coming from efforts to reduce enteric methane.
A gas’s impact on warming is measured by how well it traps heat and how long it stays in the atmosphere. Methane is more effective at trapping heat than CO2, but only lasts about 12 years in the atmosphere. CO2 can persist for centuries.
Because methane is a high-impact but short-lived gas, cutting its emissions could have a relatively fast-acting effect on the pace of climate change.
“Warming from methane does not accumulate over long periods of time," said Dr. Arndt. “Thus, it makes it important to reduce emissions right now to limit global warming."