Covid-19 reinfections are real. Should you be worried?

More good news: Most of the current Covid-19 vaccines in development target the “spike protein," a part of the virus which has shown little change over time.(2) Also, the newer types of vaccines like those being developed by Moderna Inc. and Pfizer-BioNTech — which use the body’s protein machinery to prime the immune system — can be rapidly deployed to produce a different vaccine if the virus mutates enough to evade a current version. Assuming one or more vaccines make it through to approval, they have a good chance not only of staving off new cases but limiting the incidence of repeat infections. They don’t have to work perfectly in the most susceptible people such as the elderly, because a good immunization campaign in younger individuals will create the “herd immunity" that we all keep hearing about. If vaccines do not work at all — or end up not inducing a very strong or long-lasting immune reaction — then we are in a very tough spot. As of now, based on limited data, we can only guess at which way it will go.