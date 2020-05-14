US research suggests coronavirus could spread through speech

NEW DELHI : The highly contagious coronavirus can even spread through droplets of infected persons generated while speaking, reveals a new research, as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic.

So far, the public health specialists have largely focused on coughing and sneezing as most potential mediums of transmission of SARS-CoV2, but the possible role of small droplets produced while talking has remained quite unclear.

Scientists from US-National Institute of Health (NIH) used an intense sheet of highly sensitive laser light to visualize bursts of small-sized speech droplets produced during repeated spoken phrases. These droplets though too small to be seen by eye, large enough to carry pathogens, can linger in the air for minutes before they shrink and eventually disappear.

According to scientists, speaking produces about 2,600 droplets per second, which corresponds to an estimated 2.4-12 nanolitre of airborne oral fluid. In case of covid-19, the oral fluid has a high viral load, even in asymptomatic cases.

“Now assuming that oral fluid contains approximately 7 million SARS-CoV-2 copies per mL (milliliter) in covid-19 infected persons, then that 1 minute of loud speaking could generate more than 1,000 virus-containing droplets that would remain airborne for 8 minutes or longer," according to the study.

“These observations confirm that normal speaking in enclosed environments might carry a substantial risk of virus transmission," said the team, which published its new findings in the peer-reviewed science journal Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Once airborne, these speech-generated droplets rapidly dehydrate due to evaporation, and start decreasing in size which delays their fall.

“Our laser light scattering method not only provides real-time visual evidence for speech droplet emission, but also assesses their airborne lifetime. This direct visualization demonstrates how normal speech generates airborne droplets that can remain suspended for tens of minutes or longer and are eminently capable of transmitting disease in confined spaces," said the team.

The research is significant as it raises concerns over how the infected individuals could be transmitting significant numbers of viruses in the absence of overt clinical signs like coughing or sneezing.

