COVID-19 vaccine: Bahrain approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for use

Bahrain said on Sunday that it it had approved the registration of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). “Results from Phase III clinical trials showed an 86% efficacy rate, a 99% seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody and 100% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of COVID-19," the National Health Regulatory Authority said in a statement Sunday. The findings are based on data from more than 42,000 volunteers.

Over 7,700 signed up to take part in a trial of the Sinopharm vaccine in the kingdom, the Gulf nation said.

Over 7,700 signed up to take part in a trial of the Sinopharm vaccine in the kingdom, the Gulf nation said.

Bahrain earlier approved the emergency use of China's COVID-19 vaccine. Sinopharm’s shot relies on a tested technology, using a killed virus to deliver the vaccine, similar to how polio immunizations are made. The vaccine has already been administered to hundreds of thousands of people under emergency authorization in China.

The UAE registered the Sinopharm vaccine after finding it had a 86% efficacy rate. Indonesia and Pakistan have already signed deals with Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group Co.

On Sunday, Kuwait announced the oil-rich country's Health Ministry had granted emergency use for the Pfizer vaccine.

Already, Pfizer reports its shot as being 95% effective, while another RNA candidate from Moderna appears to be 94.5% effective. Results suggest a third vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca is safe and about 70% effective, but questions remain about how well it may help protect those over 55.

Meanwhile, Peru suspended trials for China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine due to a “serious adverse event" that occurred with one of the volunteers for the study, the Peruvian government said.

