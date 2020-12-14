COVID-19 vaccine: Sputnik V shows 91.4% efficacy rates again, new data reveals

Russia's experimental coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V is 91.4% effective in protecting people from COVID-19, according to final interim data by the Gamaleya National Centre National and the Russian Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday. The new results are based on data from 22,714 participants in the trial, and were published after 78 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported among the group, said researchers at the Gamaleya Institute said in a statement. Over 26,000 have been vaccinated in double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III of Sputnik V clinical trials.

"No unexpected adverse events were identified as part of the research," the Gamaleya Institute said. Some of those vaccinated however had short-term minor adverse events such as pain at the injection point and flu-like symptoms including fever, weakness, fatigue, and headache. Health conditions of the participants will be monitored for at least six months after receiving the first immunisation, it added.

In the first control point of data analyses the vaccine demonstrated 92% calculated efficacy rate while at the second point efficacy rate was 91.4%. High efficacy rate of the vaccine above 90% was confirmed at each of the three control points of clinical trials.

According to the protocol of Phase III clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, its interim efficacy is calculated at three statistically significant representative control points - upon reaching 20, 39 and 78 cases of novel coronavirus infection among volunteers both in the placebo group and in the group that received the vaccine, the Gamaleya Institute said.

"Based on the data obtained at the third control point the Gamaleya Center will create a report that will be used to submit for accelerated registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in various countries," it further added.

Commenting on the high efficacy results, Alexander Gintsburg, Gamaleya Center Director said, "Results the Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated during the Phase III clinical trials support our confidence in its high efficacy and complete safety for health. This is especially important when it comes to the beginning of large-scale vaccination of the population."

"The data analysis at the third and final control point of the Sputnik V vaccine clinical trials confirmed the efficacy of the vaccine of over 90%. Clinical trials have proven this in the three consecutive statistically important points described in trials protocol," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The uniqueness of the Russian vaccine lies in the use of two different human adenoviral vectors as a delivery mechanism of the outer coat genetic material of coronavirus to human body, the researchers said. "This approach provides for creation of a stronger and long-term immunity as compared to vaccines, using one and the same component for both doses," they added.

Sputnik V has a unique set of parameters making it one of the most competitive vaccines globally. Cost of one dose is less than $10 for international markets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via