COVID-19 vaccine: US says working to issue emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine fast1 min read . 05:59 PM IST
- A panel of outside advisers to the FDA on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine
The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it would work rapidly toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization for Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.
A panel of outside advisers to the FDA on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a country that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.
The agency has also notified the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed so that they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.
