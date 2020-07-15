Home >Science >news >Covid-19 vaccine: Zydus begins human trials for potential coronavirus vaccine

BENGALURU: Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, as coronavirus infections continue to surge in the world's third worst-hit nation.

ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies, Zydus said

In the human trials, Zydus will enrol over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in India.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

