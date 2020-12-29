COVID-19 vaccines to work against new strain of coronavirus: Govt official

"The current COVID-19 vaccines will work against the mutant strains of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom and South Africa," a top government official said on Tuesday after seven people had tested positive for the new variant in the country.

"There is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against these #COVID19 variants," said Prof K. Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific advisor (PSA) to the Government of India.

The new variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in three samples in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, two in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB in Hyderabad and one in the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, the health ministry said in a statement. All six of the infected people had been kept in isolation, the ministry added. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine, the ministry said.

All international passengers who arrived in India from 9 to 22 December and tested positive for COVID-19 will be subjected to genome sequencing as part of the Centre's strategy to detect the mutated coronavirus strain that has emerged in the United Kingdom recently.

Others will be followed up by the state and district surveillance officers, and will be tested as per ICMR guidelines, even if asymptomatic, between fifth and 10th day of arrival, according to the Union health ministry's guidance document on genomic sequencing.

The health ministry has also established the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance. The aim is to expand the whole genome sequencing of the coronavirus in the country, aiding in the understanding of how the virus spreads and evolves.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via