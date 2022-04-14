COVID 4th wave: 8 symptoms to watch out for amid XE variant fears

COVID 4th wave: 8 symptoms to watch out for amid XE variant fears1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
- Though experts have pointed out that there are no reasons to panic at the moment regarding COVID, it is still not the time to let the guard down
Despite COVID cases and related fatalities showing a sign of decline, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday officially affirmed that coronavirus remains a major public health danger. Meanwhile, cases are on the rise in several Indian states including Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. Though experts have pointed out that there are no reasons to panic at the moment, it is still not the time to let the guard down. Under such circumstances, it is best to remain cautious and remain alert to the following symptoms:
Following a massive COVID surge led by the Omicron variant, cases are on a decline in India and globally. However, several new variants have already been discovered including BA.4 and BA.5. Also, recombinant viruses, including XE, XF, XD, are also circulating globally.
Also after a significant drop in daily infections, some states are again witnessing a slight uptick in cases.
Meanwhile, noting that we are still in the middle of the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, “This virus has over time become more transmissible and it remains deadly especially for the unprotected and unvaccinated that don't have access to health care and antivirals"
Some of the common COVID symptoms to watch out for: Cough, runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, and loss of smell and taste. After the Omicron variants emerged, people have also started reporting symptoms like gastronomical disorder, joint pain etc.
Speaking on the next wave, experts notified whether XE will cause a new wave or a newer, different variant will cause a wave, we cannot predict. “During the lifetime of this pandemic, multiple variants have been identified, most of which have died out quickly."
The variant has been circulating in the UK since 2022, but fewer severe cases have been reported. This means that the concern is low and moreover, people who were infected with the previous Omicron variant have enough antibodies to resist severe case of re-infection. Hence, the chances of witnessing another wave are low.