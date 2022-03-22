COVID can cause type 2 diabetes: 3 worrying symptoms need immediate attention

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

People who have had COVID-19 are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has shown. In fact, The incidence of diabetes with Covid-19 infection was 15.8 compared to 12.3 per 1000 people per year, the author said. And some of the worrying symptoms for COVID-induced diabetes include fatigue, frequent urination and increased thirst. The study was published in the journal, 'Diabetologia'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People who have had COVID-19 are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has shown. In fact, The incidence of diabetes with Covid-19 infection was 15.8 compared to 12.3 per 1000 people per year, the author said. And some of the worrying symptoms for COVID-induced diabetes include fatigue, frequent urination and increased thirst. The study was published in the journal, 'Diabetologia'.

Why COVID can cause diabetes? Studies have shown that COVID can target human pancreas. Following a Covid-19 infection, reduced numbers of insulin secretory granules in beta cells and impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion have been observed.

Why COVID can cause diabetes? Studies have shown that COVID can target human pancreas. Following a Covid-19 infection, reduced numbers of insulin secretory granules in beta cells and impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion have been observed. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Further, after the COVID-19 disease, some patients developed insulin resistance and had elevated blood glucose levels although they had no previous history of diabetes. SARS-CoV-2 infection may lead to a strong release of pro-inflammatory signalling substances (cytokines). Activation of the immune system may persist for months after a SARS-CoV-2 infection and impair insulin effectiveness (muscle, fat cells, liver). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it was unclear whether these metabolic changes are transient or whether Covid-19 disease increases the risk of persisting diabetes. To investigate this question, researchers from the German Diabetes Center (DDZ), German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and IQVIA (Frankfurt) conducted a retrospective cohort study.

What did the study reveal? The first author Wolfgang Rathmann, head of the Epidemiology Research Group at the DDZ, said that the analyses showed that patients with Covid-19 developed type 2 diabetes more.

“The incidence of diabetes with Covid-19 infection was 15.8 compared to 12.3 per 1000 people per year. The statistical analysis resulted in an incidence rate ratio (IRR) of 1.28. Put simply, this means that the relative risk of developing type 2 diabetes was 28% higher in the Covid-19 group ." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are the worrying signs? Although type 2 diabetes is unlikely to be a problem for the vast majority of people with mild Covid-19 disease, the authors recommend that anyone who has recovered from Covid-19 be alert to the warning signs and symptoms, such as fatigue, frequent urination and increased thirst and seek immediate treatment. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

(With inputs from agencies)