Covid cases rise in DC, WHO advised against the use of Remdesivir

The World Health Organization advised against treating hospitalized coronavirus patients with Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Remdesivir , weeks after U.S. regulators granted the drug a speedy approval.

The recommendation is a blow to the drug, one of the first thought to offer a meaningful benefit in treatment of coronavirus patients after a study showed it reduced their recovery time. The antiviral has been widely used widely to treat Covid-19 -- and was among the drugs President Donald Trump received when he was diagnosed with the disease in October.

“There is currently no evidence that it improves survival or the need for ventilation," a panel of WHO-convened experts developing Covid-19 treatment guidelines said in The BMJ medical journal.

Meanwhile, Texas had a record 12,293 new coronavirus cases, smashing its old peak from mid-July, when the second most-populous U.S. state saw its first major wave of Covid-19. The new cases-count surged 45% in 24 hours, according to state health department figures Thursday.

Governor Greg Abbott earlier ruled out a return to lockdown status to combat surging virus hospitalizations across the Texas, saying proponents overestimate what would be achieved. “Statewide, we’re not going to have another shutdown," he said during a briefing in Lubbock, one of the state’s worst hot spots.

