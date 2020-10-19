Covid vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access

A mother of two who visits the Gampela clinic says she thinks a coronavirus inoculation programme will be challenging in her part of the world. Adama Tapsoba, 24, walks four hours under scorching sun to get her baby his routine immunizations and often waits hours more to see a doctor. A week earlier, her 5-month-old son had missed a scheduled shot because Tapsoba's daughter was sick and she could only bring one child on foot.