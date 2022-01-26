Covid+ with Omicron symptoms? What it means for future immunity, ICMR explains

Covid+ with Omicron symptoms? What it means for future immunity, ICMR explains1 min read . 02:54 PM IST
- The immune response induced by the Omicron could effectively neutralize the Delta variant making the re-infection with Delta less likely
If you have been infected with Omicron then it is likely that you have developed antibodies that are effective against other COVID-19 variants, including Delta, a recent study by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) shows.
The study reveals, as quoted by news agency ANI, “This suggests that the immune response induced by the Omicron could effectively neutralize the Delta variant making the re-infection with Delta less likely, thereby displacing the Delta as dominant strain. This emphasizes the need for the Omicron specific vaccine strategy."
“Within short span of time, the variant has shown high transmissibility and capability of evading the immune response generated against natural infection and vaccination. The immune escape potential of Omicron is a serious concern and further needs to be explored," it also said.
For the study, the ICMR has analyzed the IgG and neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) against B.1, Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron variants with the sera of individuals infected with the Omicron variant (B.1.1529 and BA.1).
It also stated: "In the present study, we have assessed the IgG and neutralizing antibody (NAb) response in breakthrough individuals vaccinated with two doses ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine (n=25), breakthrough individuals vaccinated with two doses of BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine (n=8) and unvaccinated individuals (n=6). All these individuals were infected with Omicron variant."
The participants in the study were adults from foreign countries and adolescents from India.
Meanwhile, India reports an 11.7% rise in daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health, India added 2,85,914 new Covid-19 cases. Yesterday, India registered 2,55,874 Covid cases in 24 hours. In addition to this, the daily deaths have escalated to 665, taking the overall fatalities count to 4,91,127. India's fatality rate due to Covid-19 has increased to 1.23%.
