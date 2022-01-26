Covid+ with Omicron symptoms? What it means for future immunity, ICMR explains

Meanwhile, India reports an 11.7% rise in daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health, India added 2,85,914 new Covid-19 cases. Yesterday, India registered 2,55,874 Covid cases in 24 hours. In addition to this, the daily deaths have escalated to 665, taking the overall fatalities count to 4,91,127. India's fatality rate due to Covid-19 has increased to 1.23%.