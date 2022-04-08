The Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has started surveillance of sewage water at 19 different sites in 15 States to detect the presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, according to a report by the news agency ANI.

Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) said to ANI,"Sewage water Surveillance started in India at 19 different sites in more than 15 states."

Meanwhile, INSACOG has also clearly said that India hasn't reported any case of the XE variant of COVID as of now.

"When cases reduce then sensitivity increases because most of the COVID cases are asymptomatic. If there is a new variant emerging, sensitivity increases, even if the number of cases is less," Dr Arora told ANI.

The environmental surveillance also helps to pick up any mutation or new variant circulation in the population, and any geographical trends in the infection scenario.

Meanwhile,The World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that “there is no evidence to date that COVID-19 virus has been transmitted via sewerage systems, with or without wastewater treatment."

Also, India saw a single day rise of 1,109 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,33,067, while the active cases have further declined to 11,492 , according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,21,573 with 43 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 147 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,00,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.38 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!