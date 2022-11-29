Covid-19: India logs 215 new cases, lowest since April 2020

Covid-19: India logs 215 new cases, lowest since April 20201 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Covid-19 update: The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 percent.
India recorded 215 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since April 2020, taking the cumulative Covid-19 tally to 4,46,72,068, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
With this, the active cases declined to 4,982 which comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 141 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As per health ministry data, the death toll climbed to 5,30,615 with one fatality being reported from Delhi.
The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 percent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,36,471, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.
According to the ministry's website, 219.91 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
