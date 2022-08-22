A research has revealed that Covid infected patients who have received their vaccination doses, including the booster dose, exhale the virus into the air, thereby posing a threat for the others
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :India has logged a slight decline in its daily Covid-19 cases, however, one should keep their guards up. Wearing masks, following Covid Appropriate Behaviour, maintaining hygienic habits will only help combat the rapid spread of this deadly virus.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :India has logged a slight decline in its daily Covid-19 cases, however, one should keep their guards up. Wearing masks, following Covid Appropriate Behaviour, maintaining hygienic habits will only help combat the rapid spread of this deadly virus.
A research has revealed that Covid infected patients who have received their vaccination doses, including the booster dose, exhale the virus into the air, thereby posing a threat for the others. The study also showed that patients infected by the Alpha, Delta and Omicron variant exhale more virus than do those infected with other variants.
A research has revealed that Covid infected patients who have received their vaccination doses, including the booster dose, exhale the virus into the air, thereby posing a threat for the others. The study also showed that patients infected by the Alpha, Delta and Omicron variant exhale more virus than do those infected with other variants.
“This research showed that all three of those variants that have won the infection race … come out of the body more efficiently when people talk or shout than the earliest strains of the coronavirus," says John Volckens, a public-health engineer at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This research showed that all three of those variants that have won the infection race … come out of the body more efficiently when people talk or shout than the earliest strains of the coronavirus," says John Volckens, a public-health engineer at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here's a detailed understanding of the study
Here's a detailed understanding of the study
How the study was conducted
The work was posted on the medRxiv preprint server on 29 July. It has not yet been peer reviewed.
How the study was conducted
The work was posted on the medRxiv preprint server on 29 July. It has not yet been peer reviewed.
-For the study, Coleman and her colleagues recruited 93 people between mid-2020 and early 2022 who were infected with SARS-CoV-2.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-For the study, Coleman and her colleagues recruited 93 people between mid-2020 and early 2022 who were infected with SARS-CoV-2.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Participants’ infections were caused by strains including the Alpha variant, and the later Delta and Omicron variants. All participants with the latter two strains had been fully vaccinated before catching the virus.
-Participants’ infections were caused by strains including the Alpha variant, and the later Delta and Omicron variants. All participants with the latter two strains had been fully vaccinated before catching the virus.
-The infected people faced into a cone-shaped apparatus and sang and shouted — with inevitable coughs and sneezes in between — for 30 minutes, while an attached machine collected the particles they exhaled. The device, called a Gesundheit-II, separated out the fine ‘aerosol’ droplets measuring 5 micrometres or less in diameter, which can linger in the air and leak through cloth and surgical masks.
-The infected people faced into a cone-shaped apparatus and sang and shouted — with inevitable coughs and sneezes in between — for 30 minutes, while an attached machine collected the particles they exhaled. The device, called a Gesundheit-II, separated out the fine ‘aerosol’ droplets measuring 5 micrometres or less in diameter, which can linger in the air and leak through cloth and surgical masks.
-The team found that participants infected with the Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants emitted significantly more viral RNA when exhaling than did people infected with other variants.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What the study found
-The team found that participants infected with the Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants emitted significantly more viral RNA when exhaling than did people infected with other variants.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-These include ancestral variants, such as the one first detected in Wuhan, China, and those not associated with increased transmissibility — such as Gamma, which arose in late 2020.
-These include ancestral variants, such as the one first detected in Wuhan, China, and those not associated with increased transmissibility — such as Gamma, which arose in late 2020.
-For participants with Delta and Omicron, their fine aerosol contained on average five times the amount of virus that was detected in their larger, coarse aerosol.
-For participants with Delta and Omicron, their fine aerosol contained on average five times the amount of virus that was detected in their larger, coarse aerosol.
-The study also highlights variation between individuals in the amounts of exhaled virus, which ranged from non-detectable levels to those associated with ‘superspreaders’. One Omicron-infected participant, for example, shed 1,000 times as much viral RNA through fine aerosol as the maximum level observed in those with Alpha or Delta.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-The study also highlights variation between individuals in the amounts of exhaled virus, which ranged from non-detectable levels to those associated with ‘superspreaders’. One Omicron-infected participant, for example, shed 1,000 times as much viral RNA through fine aerosol as the maximum level observed in those with Alpha or Delta.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-The researchers say that the root of these discrepancies remains a mystery but could be related to biological factors such as a person’s age. Behaviour might play a part, too: the study’s superspreader coughed more frequently than others.
-The researchers say that the root of these discrepancies remains a mystery but could be related to biological factors such as a person’s age. Behaviour might play a part, too: the study’s superspreader coughed more frequently than others.
Expert take on Covid-19 study's data
Study co-author Kristen Coleman, who researches emerging infectious diseases at the University of Maryland in College Park, says this means that people should be “pushing governments to invest in improving indoor air quality by improving ventilation and filtration systems".
Expert take on Covid-19 study's data
Study co-author Kristen Coleman, who researches emerging infectious diseases at the University of Maryland in College Park, says this means that people should be “pushing governments to invest in improving indoor air quality by improving ventilation and filtration systems".
If new variants are more prone to superspreading, that might drive them to dominate Covid-19 cases. The team notes that people infected with SARS-CoV-2 exhale much lower amounts of viral RNA than do people infected with influenza, a comparable airborne disease. This suggests that SARS-CoV-2 could spin off variants that transmit even more virus.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
If new variants are more prone to superspreading, that might drive them to dominate Covid-19 cases. The team notes that people infected with SARS-CoV-2 exhale much lower amounts of viral RNA than do people infected with influenza, a comparable airborne disease. This suggests that SARS-CoV-2 could spin off variants that transmit even more virus.