COVID-19 vaccination in India: Who needs to register? Govt explains

India will soon start mega vaccination drive against coronavirus infection across the country. The healthcare and frontline workers and those above 50 years old will receive the jab on a priority basis. India on Sunday approved the restricted emergency use of two vaccines against novel coronavirus — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech.

Registration is mandatory to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Once the registration is complete, the beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number on the due date, place and time of vaccination. However, healthcare and frontline workers do not need to register themselves for vaccination.

"Healthcare workers and frontline workers would not need to register themselves as a beneficiary as their data is bulk database that has been populated on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner," said Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary.