COVID-19 vaccine: Serum Institute of India expects WHO emergency approval for Covishield soon1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 04:40 PM IST
- The emergency use licensure from the WHO should be available and coming through in the next week or two, said Adar Poonawalla
The Serum Institute of India expects WHO emergency-use authorisation soon for the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, its chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said.
"The emergency use licensure from the WHO (World Health Organization) should be available and coming through in the next week or two, hopefully, because we have submitted everything," Adar Poonawalla told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.
Poonawalla also said his company would start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate from around April.
The Serum Institute CEO said a special purpose vehicle housing its pandemic-related products should be valued at $12 billion to $13 billion.
"We are in a unique position to be able to make so many different vaccines at a huge volume and capacity," he said. "For an investor to come in an at a $12-13 billion valuation, it will be a fantastic deal, leaving a lot of upside," he further added.
