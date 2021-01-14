The Serum Institute of India will try to conduct the bridging trial for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India in February, said CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday.

The world’s biggest vaccine maker will start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate starting around April, CEO told the Reuters Next conference.

“Upwards of 40-50 million doses per month is what we are trying to stockpile starting from April," he said.

India's expert panel on coronavirus vaccine, had earlier asked Pune-based drugmaker to submit interim safety data from phase II clinical trial of Novavax vaccine candidate along with the recommendations of Data Safety Board before starting phase III trial in India.

