Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Science >News >COVID-19 vaccine: SII plans to conduct bridging trial for Novavax's candidate in Feb, says CEO
Adar Poonawalla, CEO-Owner, Serum Institute of India speaks to media ahead of the rollout of the vaccination program, in Pune on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

COVID-19 vaccine: SII plans to conduct bridging trial for Novavax's candidate in Feb, says CEO

1 min read . 03:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The world’s biggest vaccine maker will start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate starting around April, said CEO

The Serum Institute of India will try to conduct the bridging trial for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India in February, said CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday.

The Serum Institute of India will try to conduct the bridging trial for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India in February, said CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday.

The world’s biggest vaccine maker will start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate starting around April, CEO told the Reuters Next conference.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The world’s biggest vaccine maker will start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate starting around April, CEO told the Reuters Next conference.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“Upwards of 40-50 million doses per month is what we are trying to stockpile starting from April," he said.

India's expert panel on coronavirus vaccine, had earlier asked Pune-based drugmaker to submit interim safety data from phase II clinical trial of Novavax vaccine candidate along with the recommendations of Data Safety Board before starting phase III trial in India.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.