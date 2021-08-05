Covishield dosage gap set to be cut  for  those aged  45 and above

“We have gathered data on the impact of vaccines and their dosage interval on different age groups and from different regions," Dr N.K. Arora, chairperson, covid-19 working group, NTAGI, said in an interview. “In two to four weeks, we may decide on reducing dosage interval of Covishield, especially for those above 45 years and elderly based on final scientific evidence," Arora said, adding that even a single dose of Covishield has shown a strong immune response in scientific studies.

