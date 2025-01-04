ISRO has successfully germinated cowpea seeds in space as part of the CROPS experiment aboard the PSLV-C60 mission. This breakthrough, crucial for future long-duration space missions, demonstrates plant growth in microgravity, paving the way for food security for astronauts.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant breakthrough in space research with the successful germination of cowpea seeds in space. The seeds, part of the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment, sprouted within just four days of being sent into space aboard the PSLV-C60 mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On December 30, the PSLV-C60 rocket launched, placing two SpaDeX satellites into orbit, and carrying the POEM-4 platform with 24 onboard experiments. Among them was the CROPS experiment, designed by ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), to investigate plant growth in the unique environment of microgravity.

In a post shared on X, ISRO celebrated the milestone, "Life sprouts in space! VSSC's CROPS experiment onboard PSLV-C60 POEM-4 successfully sprouted cowpea seeds in 4 days. Leaves expected soon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The experiment aims to explore how plants grow in space, a crucial area of study for long-duration space missions, such as those planned for Mars and beyond. The results could play a pivotal role in ensuring food security for astronauts on extended missions.

Eight cowpea seeds were placed in a controlled, closed-box environment with active thermal regulation to mimic conditions encountered by plants during space travel. The system monitors various factors essential for plant growth, including oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, temperature, humidity, and soil moisture. Passive measurements are taken through imaging and other environmental sensors to track the plants' development.

CROPS is part of a larger initiative to evolve ISRO’s capabilities in sustaining flora in extraterrestrial environments, with future phases expected to focus on longer-term plant growth in space. The current experiment is designed to last between five and seven days, demonstrating seed germination and plant development up to the two-leaf stage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This success marks another step forward for India in space research, with the CROPS programme poised to provide valuable insights into how plant life can be sustained in space. As humanity looks towards the future of space exploration, understanding plant growth in microgravity conditions will be critical for creating sustainable living environments on distant planets.

In addition to the CROPS experiment, ISRO also shared an update on its space docking experiment. The chaser satellite, which is orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 470 km, is set to dock with the target satellite on Tuesday. If successful, India will join a select group of nations—Russia, the US, and China—that have mastered this advanced technology.