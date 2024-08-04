Crucial Atlantic Ocean currents system can collapse by 2030; how catastrophic that can be for weather conditions

Amid massive destruction worldwide due to extreme summers, rains, and winters, scientists have warned that the collapse of a crucial Atlantic Ocean current system can significantly amplify the impact of climate change on Earth's weather patterns.

According to the latest research, the crucial Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) can collapse as early as 2030, CNN reported. AMOC is on a course of destruction as it is continuously weakened by warmer ocean temperatures and disrupted saltiness due to human-induced climate change.

What is AMOC?

The AMOC is responsible for the circulation of water from north to south and back. The pattern of circulation keeps going in within the Atlantic Ocean. The AMOC plays a crucial role in maintaining favourable weather patterns as it brings warmth to various parts of globe and also carries nutrients important for the survival of ocean life, according to National Ocean Service.