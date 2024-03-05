Cycle 3 GO Program for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope unveiled. Details here

The Space Telescope Science Institute (STScl) has announced the Cycle 3 General Observer Program for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) for the next two years

According to the STScl Cycle 3, a total of 253 General Observer Programs are selected, dedicating approximately 5,500 hours of James Webb Telescope’s prime time and up to 1,000 hours of parallel time to explore various celestial phenomena in the next two years.

The selected proposals were prepared by more than 2,097 unique investigators from 41 countries, including 39 US states plus DC, 18 ESA member states, and 6 Canadian provinces. Twelve per cent of the proposals are led by student Principal Investigators, the STScl website said.

The STScl Cycle 3's selected proposals will explore a broad spectrum of subjects, including exoplanets and exoplanet formation, galaxies, intergalactic medium and the circumgalactic medium, large-scale structure of the universe, solar system, stellar physics and stellar type, stellar populations and the interstellar medium, supermassive black holes and active galaxies. These studies aim to deepen our understanding of the universe's accelerating expansion and the enigmatic dark energy fueling this growth.

Among the notable projects, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory will investigate detailed characterization of a temperate water world on exoplanets. This observation will also determine whether the planet has a liquid-water ocean if it is a temperate water world. This highly efficient and yet detailed characterization of the temperate sub-Neptune will constrain the suggested population of water worlds around M dwarfs and have the potential to expand the search space of habitable worlds from Earth-sized planets to larger planets. In another project, Columbia University's Assistant Professor David Kipping and his team will investigate extra-solar moons, specifically targeting the exoplanet Kepler-167e. This marks a significant step forward in the hunt for exomoons, leveraging JWST's Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) for potentially the first undisputed detection of an exomoon.

Here are some key upcoming missions of JWST:

Exoplanet Transits (Ongoing) Throughout 2024 and 2025, the JWST will continue observing exoplanets as they pass in front of their parent stars. This allows for studying exoplanet atmospheres.

TRAPPIST-1 Exoplanets (Early 2024) In early 2024, the JWST will observe the TRAPPIST-1 system orbiting an ultra-cool dwarf star about 40 light-years away. This system of seven Earth-sized rocky worlds–all of them with the potential for water on their surface – is an exciting discovery in the search for life on other worlds. The telescope will study the atmospheres of these planets.

Mapping the Universe's earliest galaxies (Mid-2024) One of JWST's main goals is to observe the first galaxies that formed after the Big Bang over 13.5 billion years ago under the COSMOS-Webb program. In 2024, JWST will conduct wide and deep surveys of half a million galaxies' formation and evolution in the largest project Webb.

Jupiter's Great Red Spot (Late 2024) The Great Red Spot is a persistent high-pressure region in the atmosphere of Jupiter, producing an anticyclonic storm that is the largest in the Solar System. JWST will study Jupiter's famous Great Red Spot storm in detail. The study aims to unravel the storm's structure, dynamics, and chemistry.

SMACS 0723 Galaxy Cluster (2025) The James Webb Space Telescope will revisit the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, also known as Webb’s First Deep Field, which has provided some of the deepest infrared images of the early universe. In July 2022, the JWST delivered the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe so far. This image shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago, with many more galaxies in front of and behind the cluster.

