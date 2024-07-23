Scientists discovered 'dark' oxygen 13,100-feet deep in the Pacific Ocean, challenging beliefs about oxygen production in the deep sea.

Scientists have discovered 'dark' oxygen being produced more than 13,000 feet below sea level. Curious to know what it is? Read on.

Ocean scientist Andrew Sweetman encountered a strange phenomenon in the remote Pacific Ocean. He initially believed his monitoring equipment was defective. His sensors indicated oxygen production on the 13,100-feet-deep seabed without sunlight, CNN reported.

Professor Sweetman instructed his students to return the sensors to the manufacturer for testing because they were producing "gibberish". However, the manufacturer consistently confirmed that the sensors were functioning and calibrated correctly.

Sweetman unexpectedly observed that "dark" oxygen was being produced on the seafloor while assessing marine biodiversity in a potential mining area. This area contains polymetallic nodules. These have been formed over millions of years through chemical processes involving shell fragments, squid beaks and shark teeth, the publication added.

Photosynthetic organisms like plants, plankton and algae use sunlight to produce oxygen. Then, it cycles into the ocean depths. Previous deep-sea studies have shown that organisms there only consume oxygen and do not produce it.

However, Sweetman's team's recent research challenges this belief, finding oxygen production without photosynthesis. He noted that such unexpected findings would require careful consideration.

The initial experiment in 2013 didn't convince Sweetman that oxygen was being produced on the seafloor. However, in 2021, using a backup method that yielded the same result, he realised oxygen was indeed being produced there and decided to investigate further.

Origin of life Sweetman mentioned that understanding oxygen production on the ocean floor might provide insights into the origin of life. He noted that life may have evolved on deep-sea hydrothermal vents. Discovering that seawater electrolysis can produce oxygen in the deep sea could offer new perspectives on how life started on Earth, CNN quoted him as saying.

"I hope it's the start of something amazing," he added.