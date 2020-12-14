Dear NASA: What’s in it for me?

Years ago I visited a friend at JPL, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, and he asked if I wanted to meet the captain of the Voyager 2, the space probe launched in 1977, then headed toward Neptune. “Absolutely!" In the middle of a messy room sat a young woman drinking coffee and smoking a cigarette—the captain!—next to a toaster-size gray box with a white dimmer-like knob on top of it. Radio signals take hours to reach the Voyager, and between long stretches of boredom, the captain could use the knob to adjust its antenna. My friend was captain the previous week, and now it was her turn.