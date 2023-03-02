Deflecting sun rays with space mirror to cool overheating Earth- Is it possible?
- There are a range of different potential climate interventions to try to artificially curb global heating, such as the brightening of clouds to make them more reflective of sunlight, but the option considered most likely by scientists is the spraying of aerosol particles
The climate crisis and the soaring temperatures on Earth's surface has led several researchers and intellectuals to think of ways to prevent the ninth mass extinctions the third planet of the solar system should endure.
