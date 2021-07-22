Delta variant can affect lung, intestinal cell lines more than original strain

Stefan Pöhlmann, head of the Infection Biology Unit at the DPZ adds: "In order to prevent further spread of the B.1.617 variant, especially its subtype Delta, and to prevent the emergence of new virus variants it is advisable to quickly achieve full immunization of all people that are willing to be vaccinated. It is also necessary to investigate whether booster vaccinations with existing vaccines or vaccines optimized to target variants provide long-lasting and broad protection."