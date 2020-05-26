Dementia gene raises risk of severe coronavirus

The majority of people in the population and in the sample size have not yet been exposed to the virus. In this analysis, 2.36 percent (n=9,022) of participants with European ancestries (n=382,188) had the ApoE e4e4 faulty gene, but 5.13 percent (n=37) of those who tested positive for COVID-19 (n=721) had this gene variant, suggesting the risk is doubled compared to e3e3 (410 per 100,000 versus 179 per 100,000).