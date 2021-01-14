Depression, stress and loneliness may impact Covid vaccines' efficacy: Research

The research has highlighted that environmental factors, as well as an individual's genetics and physical and mental health, can weaken the body's immune system, slowing the response to a vaccine. This is particularly troubling, the report said, as the novel coronavirus continues to rage across the world, trigging a concurrent mental health crisis as people deal with isolation, economic stressors, and uncertainty about the future. These challenges are the same factors that have been previously shown to weaken vaccine efficacy, particularly among the elderly.